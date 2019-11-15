NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget

The Economy Minister says the 2020/2021 budget was put together keeping in mind the struggles everyday Fijians are going through during this COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the budget wasn’t fully welcomed by Fiji National Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad.

The NFP Leader believes three should have been more focused on the Agriculture sector.

“I thought that the government will allocate more for the Agriculture sector and indeed support the sugar industry at this point in time rather than not doing anything.”

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the budget places emphasis on the Agriculture sector through its various initiative aimed at helping Fijians who have resorted to backyard gardening amongst other initiatives.

The Economy Minister says the budget is focused on easing means of doing business and allowing more people to feel confident to invest.

“You’ll see that the investment in the Ministry of Agriculture is there and there continue to be new initiatives. You may have heard that I mentioned about the Agronomic building that will be built in Koronivia and will be completed in this financial year. So there is a lot of emphasis on Agriculture.”

The Leader of Opposition Sitiveni Rabuka while responding to the budget yesterday says they have to be positive about the budget and there is a need to focus on recovery.

Meanwhile, the Retail sector says they are going through the budget books and analyzing the unprecedented reduction in taxes and duties.