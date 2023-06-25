Fiji and Cook Islands strengthen development cooperation

[ Source: Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs]

Fiji and Cook Islands are currently negotiating a bilateral cooperation agreement that will take cooperation to new heights.

This was highlighted following a meeting between Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dr. Lesikimacuata Korovavala and Cook Islands Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Immigration Tepaeru Herrmann.

Meanwhile, the trade relations between the two countries look bright, with the Cook Islands reasserting their commitment to work closely with Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Korovavala also acknowledges the Cook Islands’ efforts in progressing the work of the Pacific Islands Forum Chair since assuming the role in February 2023.