Fiji and Australia strengthen intelligence-sharing partnership

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to deeper intelligence sharing with Australian authorities following a visit to the Australian Federal Police Southern Command headquarters in Melbourne.

Tudravu was received by Acting Assistant Commissioner Raegan Stewart and Detective Superintendent Bernard Geason, and was briefed on the AFP’s investigations and intelligence operations.

His delegation also toured the Southern Command facilities.

The Commissioner highlighted the growing links between organised criminal networks in Fiji and Australia, saying strengthened collaboration and information sharing are essential.

He also welcomed ongoing capacity-building opportunities for Fijian law enforcement.

The visit took place on the margins of the ANZPAA Police Conference, and Commissioner Tudravu was accompanied by AFP Senior Liaison Officer (Suva) Detective Superintendent Grant Liddy and Director Coordination Superintendent Rajeshni Mala.

