Fiji acts on $460m child abuse crisis

Fiji’s first-ever National Child Safeguarding Policy has been launched, setting a new national standard for child safety across all sectors of society.

Minister for Women and Children, Sashi Kiran, says this is a significant milestone and a commitment to keep children safe from all forms of violence, abuse, and exploitation.

Kiran reveals that children account for 63% of all sexual offences reported to police annually.

Article continues after advertisement

In 2022, that figure was 70%, including 34 infant victims.

She also reveals that the economic toll is equally severe.

She says the Fiji Bureau of Statistics estimates violence against children costs the nation approximately $460 million annually, not counting the lifelong trauma experienced by victims.

She says the policy ensures that all services delivered to children are done so in a child-safe and child-friendly manner.

She says the policy sets out concrete actions for institutions and organizations to implement safeguards that prevent harm.

These actions include a mandatory Child Protection Code of Conduct for staff, Child-safe recruitment and vetting processes including criminal background checks, and risk mitigation strategies tailored to the nature of the organization’s work.

She says the policy also aims to guide Human Resource practices, especially in ministries and agencies that work directly with children.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.