Fibre-optic cable planned for the North

Telecom Fiji Limited will be laying a fiber-optic cable from Savusavu to Labasa to expand the speed, reach and reliability of internet access in the next two years.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama revealed this while opening the Cakaudrove Provincial Council meeting in Yaroi Village earlier today.

Bainimarama says this will be good for the people of Cakaudrove, businesses as well as young Fijians seeking employment.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds this is part of the government’s plans to unlock the great potential in the Northern Division.