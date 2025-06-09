FHEC demands job-ready programs from universities

The Fiji Higher Education Commission has warned universities and colleges that programs without clear employment pathways will no longer be approved.

FHEC Chair Steve Chand says while many students have graduated in recent years, thousands remain unemployed because some courses are not aligned to real job opportunities.

He says institutions will now be required to conduct graduate surveys to track where students end up after completing their studies.

“Institutions went selling pieces of qualifications that equated to no meaningful employment opportunity for graduates. And that is a national concern. We really don’t want to throw good money over bad investment. So it’s really up to our HEIs to ensure that whatever programs that you institute.”

Chand says the move is aimed at protecting young people and ensuring that money spent on education translates into meaningful opportunities. He adds that FHEC will work with institutions to identify existing skills gaps.

Sangam Institute of Technology Academic Board Chair Amraiya Naidu also stressed the need for resources to be used effectively.

“Our institution that collectively develop, build the institution, the human resource that the country needs. We are a community which is internationally marketable. I mean we have produced people over the years.”

Naidu said investment must focus on quality teaching to boost graduate employability, assuring that grants will be used responsibly.

