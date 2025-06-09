FENC steps in to help students

Families with unstable incomes are receiving added support to meet school costs as the new academic year begins.

The Foundation for the Education of Needy Children is working with the Ministry of Education to help ease the burden of buying school stationery. The Ministry has allocated $300,000 to FENC for this support.

The foundation has set aside $100 per student for stationery. This assistance is aimed at students from low-income households.

Article continues after advertisement

FENC National Executive Coordinator Nirmala Nambiar states the foundation has supported about 5,000 students. She states the reach includes remote islands and interior communities.

“You can’t prepare a child to go back to school for $200.If I go to a shop and buy three pair of uniform and shoes that 200 is not enough. We provide backpack, books as per the class or form they fill in the application form.”

Nambiar said the program was meant to complement the Ministry of Education’s assistance. She says the $200 provided by the Ministry may not cover all stationery needs for some families.

FENC adds that the support is focused on ensuring children are ready for school. It aims to reduce pressure on families struggling with uncertain incomes.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.