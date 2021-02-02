FDPF’s Post TC Ana assessment to be done next two weeks

The Fiji Disabled Peoples Federation’s Post Tropical Cyclone Ana assessment will be done in the next two weeks.

Federation Manager, Lanieta Tuimabu says this will be done simultaneously with the mobility kits distribution following the assessments made last month after TC Yasa, which had struck in December.

Tuimabu says assessments will also be done in the West and in the Central Division as hundreds of people with disabilities in these areas were severely affected by flooding brought by TC Ana.

“We are still analyzing the data to see how many people’s with disabilities have been affected and we are thankful to the Pacific Disability Forum for their technical support for making this happen. So while we are analyzing this data, TC Ana strikes, the situation will also change because those who we have already conducted needs assessment have also been affected by the flooding.”

Tuimabu says they activated their Emergency Operation Centre before the two cyclones to ensure that they get updates from NDMO and the Fiji Meteorological Office and disseminate it to its members to help them work accordingly.