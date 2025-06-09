FCOSS calls for banking reforms, following ATM incident.

[File Photo]

The ATM scam involving 86-year-old Malakai Kauwale has ignited concerns over how well Fiji’s systems protect elderly citizens, with the Fiji Council of Social Services calling for urgent, structural reform.

Executive Director Vani Catanasiga said while the public response and support for Kauwale has been encouraging, goodwill and community kindness cannot replace proper safeguards.

Catanasiga says the incident exposes gaps in financial inclusion, particularly in how banking services are designed for older persons and people living with disabilities.

She stresses that financial inclusion goes beyond rural access and must include tailoring existing banking services to meet the needs of vulnerable groups, such as dedicated service lanes, assisted banking, and safer ATM access.

Catanasiga also said the responsibility also lies with government agencies, especially the Ministry of Social Protection, to actively engage banks and ensure policies translate into real change.

She questioned the effectiveness of a National Ageing Policy, noting that while coordination bodies continue to meet, there is little evidence that the policy improves access to services for the elderly on the ground.

“It’s about looking at how existing services can be tailored for particular clients, and I think it’s, on the ministry to follow up and ensure that the banks provide that kind of services. You know, like a special lane for the elderly and people living with disabilities. But those are issues that are policy level and that needs to be constantly monitored by the ministry. But these things occur because there is a gap.”

Catanasiga adds the agency responsible has failed to adequately consult stakeholders on adapting services for the elderly, the visually impaired and people with mobility challenges, noting that while help from good Samaritans is commendable, it is not a sustainable solution without systemic change.

The FCOSS Executive Director further warned that if banking systems are not equipped to safely serve older persons, then pension and welfare payments should not be channeled through them.

She says Fiji cannot continue to rely on Good Samaritans to step in after harm occurs, and must instead focus on building inclusive systems that protect the dignity, safety, and rights of its ageing population.

Attempts to get comments from the Ministry of Social Protection and the Association of Banks in Fiji have been made, and they have yet to respond to the concerns raised.

