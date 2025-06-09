FCOSS back peace initiative, focus shifts to implementation

The Fiji Council of Social Services has welcomed the Oceans of Peace Declaration but cautioned that its success depends on practical and consistent action.

Executive Director Vani Catanasiga said NGOs are already active contributors to the initiative and play a critical role in ensuring vulnerable communities receive support and attention.

She added that while the declaration positions the Pacific as a zone of peace, practicality and implementation remain key concerns.

“I think the frameworks that we have, the Ocean of Peace, for example, some of us will have the role of advocacy. We see our role as advocating for government to be a bit more intentional because sometimes we see inconsistencies.”

Catanasiga has urged governments and NGOs to act intentionally and consistently, ensuring the Oceans of Peace Declaration is not only symbolic but delivers tangible benefits for Pacific peoples.

She emphasized that strong coordination and accountability are needed to translate the framework into real outcomes across the region.

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua said the initiative would enhance the Pacific’s security landscape and build on existing regional mechanisms, including the Boa Declaration, the 2050 Strategy of the Blue Pacific Continent, and the recently endorsed Oceans of Peace vision.

He stressed that the framework aims to safeguard peace, stability, and prosperity across the Pacific with success dependent on sustained engagement and practical implementation.

