FCEF to establish MSME council

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation is considering the establishment of a council for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) later this year.

FCEF Board Chair Vinay Narsey says the council will enhance the work that the federation and the Ministry of Cooperatives and SME are currently doing in assisting the sector, which, according to the latest reports, contributes about 20 percent of Fiji’s Gross Domestic Product.

“We will bring all these businesses together, become a central body, and work with the Ministry on this. It’s been part of our reforms, and that’s on the cards, and it’s an angle that’s going to be looked at very strongly.”

Narsey says FCEF is currently undergoing a restructure among various councils within the federation, and one of the reforms includes establishing an SME council.

Narsey says the establishment of the MSME council will be made official at the FCEF Annual General Meeting in September.