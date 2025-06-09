FCCC warns public of evolving scam tactics

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is warning the public about the persistent and evolving nature of scams targeting Fijians.

FCCC Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta says that one of the most common red flags is unrealistic offers and demands for upfront payments.

Scammers frequently lure victims with promises that seem too good to be true, such as the prospect of thousands of dollars in sponsorship for minimal effort or guaranteed high returns on investments.

Jiuta adds that victims are often asked to pay various “administration fees,” purchase “starter kits,” or provide sensitive private information.

Another indicator of fraudulent activity is suspicious communication, often accompanied by phishing links.

Such messages typically contain poor grammar, vague details, and are designed to create a sense of urgency with pushy “limited-time” warnings.

Scammers often include malicious links within these communications; clicking on them can lead to websites designed to steal sensitive data like login credentials and bank details or even install harmful malware.

The Chief Executive states that these scams are particularly concerning as they exploit the genuine ambitions of local content creators and everyday citizens, which in turn breaks trust in digital channels and undermines consumer confidence.

As part of the FCCC’s active monitoring to alert the public of emerging threats, the commission has identified schemes in Fiji that employ advanced tactics, such as fake verification badges or impersonating well-known brands, to deceive unsuspecting individuals.

To combat these deceptive practices, the FCCC urges everyone, especially those with public platforms, to exercise extreme caution and vigilance.

