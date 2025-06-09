FCCC flags 590 traders for VAT checks

File Photo

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says 590 traders have been flagged for verification and investigation.

Of these, 184 are confirmed compliant, 179 were issued Requisition for Information Notices, and 16 traders were warned for prosecution.

The FCCC adds that ongoing monitoring shows some businesses have applied the new VAT rate of 12.5 percent, but a few discrepancies were noted.

Article continues after advertisement

CEO Senikavika Jiuta says the Commission has warned that deliberate non-compliance will lead to prosecution under the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Act 2010.

She adds that surveys done between June and October 2025 across 18 key sectors.

This includes food, hardware, pharmaceuticals, and automotive show that prices for essential items like chicken portions, corned lamb, and noodles have gone down since the VAT reform.

Jiuta reaffirms Commission’s commitment to protecting consumers and keeping the market fair.

She says enforcement under the Price Monitoring and Enforcement Taskforce has been stepped up after the government’s announcement of VAT and duty reductions in the 2025–2026 National Budget.

She adds that the initiative aims to make sure the benefits of tax cuts reach consumers.

Juita says it is a joint effort between the FCCC, Ministry of Finance, Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, and the Consumer Council of Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.