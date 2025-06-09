FBOS releases new survey findings

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics, in partnership with UNICEF, has officially launched the results of the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) Plus Wave 3.

This sample survey includes data from Wave 1, Wave 2, and Wave 3, which were conducted separately between February last year and April this year, with over 2000 participants responding to the survey.

The survey findings provide key insights into current social and economic conditions, including household livelihoods.

The scope covers market access for Fijians across the country, drinking water and sanitation, education, child labour, forms of child discipline, livelihoods, electricity, and connectivity.

It is also the first time that the FBOS has conducted a longitudinal phone-based household survey, transitioning from traditional face-to-face interviews and paper questionnaires.

FBOS CEO Kemueli Naiqama says the survey enables the bureau to provide real-time, meaningful data.

He adds that these surveys help address data gaps, assist the country in measuring its development progress, and track progress through key indicators.

He adds this is especially significant as the country approaches the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals timeline.

“As we near 2030, the National Statistics Office continues to respond to the growing demands from government agencies, development partners, and key stakeholders in addressing data gaps.”

However, Mr Naiqama highlighted the need for greater collaboration and engagement with government agencies and stakeholders, a persistent challenge for the bureau.

UNICEF Chief of Social Policy, Jun Fa, commended the FBOS’s work in conducting the survey, saying it will provide valuable insights to assist policymakers, program managers, and researchers in achieving broader progress.

He reaffirmed UNICEF’s commitment to supporting similar projects in the future.

