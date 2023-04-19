FBOA urges commuters to behave

[File Photo]

The Fiji Bus Operators Association has condemned the behaviour of some members of the public while travelling in buses.

General Secretary, Rohit Latchan says in light of the ongoing athletics events and with the upcoming Coca-Cola Games, the Association is calling on students, parents, guardians and school authorities to ensure safe travel before and after sporting events.

Latchan says the recent incidents of some members of the public behaving disorderly in buses and the accompanying loud music is to be condemned.

He stresses such behaviour and the condoning of it by bus drivers puts all road users at risk.

Latchan says the FBOA condemns such behaviour and calls on the relevant authorities to monitor buses during this period.

He adds those responsible for unsafe and unruly behaviour should be penalised.

The General Secretary says any loss of life on the road is a tragedy.

The Association has extended its condolences to the family of the 17-year-old student who died in Naila, Nausori on Monday after he was trapped under a bus.