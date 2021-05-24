FBC welcomes switch to Walesi

Home

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
November 30, 2021 4:51 pm

Television broadcast from Navua to Korovou and from Nadi to Lautoka will switch to the digital platform from tomorrow.

The move to digital TV services has been welcomed by the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum who says it will drastically improve coverage.

It means greater viewer satisfaction. Imagine seeing your favourite sports in better quality picture and sound. For people who have not had television services before to have access for the first time.

Viewers will have to have a Walesi set-top box for their TV, or a Walesi app on their smart devices, in order to receive services.

The switch applies to all TV channels in Fiji.

Fiji TV in a market announcement also confirms it is shutting down its analogue transmitters from tomorrow.

The switch is designed to improve the quality of television services and reach those who have had poor networks until now.

Viewers in the listed areas are being urged to get a set-top box if they don’t have one already.

 

