News
FBC News release
Share
FBC News
News Team
[email protected]
August 25, 2024 12:30 pm
Leaders gather for crucial PIF meeting
RFMF committed to national reconciliation process
Vabea village enforces strict laws to combat drug issues
MOE formalizing task force to tackle drug issues
Urgent need to fast track village by laws: Tui Suva
Policy reforms needed to attract diaspora investment
Discussions held on developments within kava industry
Employment Ministry launches Strategic Development Plan
Cadet training teaches discipline and teamwork
PM advocates for balanced Pacific relations with China
Further talks held on PALM scheme following recent claims
Harris raises $540 million since launching her presidential campaign
Twenty dead, 5 million affected in Bangladesh floods
Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick share first wedding photos
Israel and Hezbollah in major missile exchange as escalation fears grow
Muntz looks to improve kicking game
Fiji goes down to NZ in Futsal final
Duplantis breaks pole vault world record at Silesia
Aussie homeowners face rising insurance costs due to climate risks
Djokovic still ambitious after completing Golden Slam
Tonegato fires unbeaten Sharks past Dragons
Liverpool beats Brentford in slot's home debut
Madueke hits hat-trick as Chelsea thrash Wolves 6-2
Gordon's late strike dampens Bournemouth celebrations
New Zealand crowned champions after beating Fiji
Hezbollah launches missile barrage at Israel to avenge top commander
Justin and Hailey Bieber welcome a baby boy, Jack Blues
Hockey competitions to be held at different times
Deans final was a challenge says QVS coach
Muntz and Dolokoto to work on weakness
Two DFPL matches end in a draw
Increased allocation targets reforestation programme
Tailevu/Naitasiri FC defeats Nasinu in DFPL Round 15
President hosts Primanavia choir at state house
Fire hits historic Southern California baseball field seen in Hollywood movies
Canada rail shutdown: Union challenges government move
Floods, landslides in India's Tripura displace tens of thousands
Three stab victims after car crash in southern Sydney
Ajay Devgn to embark on an Indiana Jones-style adventure
Advisory Councilors directed to identify drug hotspots
Young Kulas lose first friendly match
Germany attack: Police arrest suspected knifeman
Faith unites Pacific Leaders ahead of key forum
FBC News release
Several ECE centers yet to submit crucial reports
Ministers urged to leave circuits in order
Vehicle owners urged to be careful
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov arrested at French airport
Fiji to face New Zealand in OFC Futsal final
Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal to start Love And War in October; Alia Bhatt to join later: Report
Wildfires affecting 30 cities in Brazil's Sao Paulo state, leave 2 dead
Prime Minister congratulates QVS
Haaland feeling better than ever, says Guardiola
Zelenskiy touts new 'drone missile', calls Putin 'sick old man'
England defence coach Jones quits after seven months
Osaka back in US Open
Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force to release in January 2025: Report
Uganda confirms two more cases of mpox
PM Rabuka promises action on visa and employment concerns
PM emphasizes peace and regional unity
TRC crucial in addressing past grievances
Tubuna warns of rising drug abuse threatening villages
New Nasinu queen urges youth to defy odds
Trossard, Partey earn Arsenal gritty win at Villa
Root guides England to victory over Sri Lanka
Lewandowski strike earns Barcelona 2-1 win over Athletic
Haaland hat-trick as Man City, Brighton, Arsenal share top spot
Tottenham find renewed belief after thumping Everton
Brighton leave it late to beat Manchester United 2-1
Smith Rowe, Iwobi on target as Fulham beat Leicester
Promoted Parma stun Milan with 2-1 win
Knights overcome loss of key forwards to keep finals hopes alive
Storm secure minor premiership with big win over Dolphins
QVS continues its dominance in Deans
Emotional for winning mentor
Raluve crown travels to Lautoka via Natabua win
Humble despite big strides
Dream run yields U19 title for Lami school
RFMF and Macuata reconcile after 24 years
Rabuka arrives in Tonga for PIFS meeting
Fiji ends qualifier on a high
Ministry of Education told to enhance service delivery
Disciplined youth leaders needed to combat drug crisis
Three dead after stabbing attack at festival in western Germany
U17 title travels to Lodoni after exciting finale
SGS bags U16 Deans title
Sigatoka defends title despite numerical disadvantage
Open discussions key to combatting child exploitation: Tubuna
Exposure could open doors: Sesay
Rev. Dr. Turagavou urges leadership reforms
Flying Fijians to work on set-pieces
Barcola's brace helps PSG to thrash Montpellier 6-0
Nasinu town council steps up fight against drugs
Last-gasp Wirtz goal earns Leverkusen 3-2 win at Gladbach
FEO targets major events
Grammar rules Marist to claim grade title
RKS claims Under-14 title
Win dedicated to Navori's late dad
Gabon records first mpox case
Former officers reflect on 2000 Sukanaivalu barracks takeover
RFMF Commander backs constitutional review discussions
Consultations begin to shape Truth and Reconciliation Commission
Dagaga shoulder Nasinu’s hopes
Migrant workers need more protection: HRADC
Byrne happy with Flying Fijians
Likuculacula continues to shine in OFC Futsal
New project to benefit thousands along Suva-Nausori corridor
Pacific to take center stage at UN oceans conference
Broncos overcome Eels with fighting comeback
Bulldogs spoil Johnson's farewell with second half shutout
Flying Fijians secure win over Samoa
Fiji and New Zealand to meet in the final after big wins
Indonesia court finds drugmakers at fault over toxic cough syrup, awards parents
Deans winners to be acknowledged before U18 final
ACS dethrones SGS in U19 netball championship
Rev Turagavou calls for reforms within church
Deadly fire at South Korea battery maker due to quality failure
Head teachers urged to embrace comprehensive role
Minister urges human rights and environmental diligence
FEO launches Voter Perception Survey
Ministry focuses on increasing youth involvement
Fiji Men’s cricket secures second win
Bullets found in bodies of Israeli hostages retrieved from Gaza
Meninga won't pick Mitchell for end-of-year Tests
Platform to showcase innovative ideas
Democrats' biggest rift, Gaza, mostly ignored at convention
Sheraton Fiji Resorts on Denarau Island Launch Sustainable Mangrove Planting Initiative
Kamala Harris caps convention with call to end Gaza war
Robinson cements berth in surfing world title decider
Ikanivere predicts interesting Deans final
Saint Johns wins boys U19 title
Police unveil details of double drug related deaths
Dauloloma warns Singh ahead of rematch
Nepal lifts TikTok ban after app addresses cyber crime concerns
RFMF Reconciliation "talanoa" session underway
School heads urged to step up in cyberbullying cases
Rev.Dr Turagavou calls for urgent reform in leadership
Key issues hinder investment opportunities
Iceland volcano erupts, spewing lava fountains
Fiji-Australia partnership strengthens border security
Community-led strategy targets drug prevention
Drivers urged to plan travel ahead of major sporting events
Disney names Gorman to chair succession planning committee
Arizona man wanted for threatening to kill Trump
Prepare for water shortage as dry spell looms: Ro Filipe
Fiji and Nauru strengthen ties
'Pommel Horse Guy’ Stephen Nedoroscik joins ‘Dancing With the Stars'
Kamala Harris' roots reflect changing US demographics
High stakes for Flying Fijians
Triqui artist fuses indigenous roots with rap in Mexico
Cawaci to meet St Thomas in U19 hockey final
Lami U19 pair to join Drua development
Israeli demands for troops in Gaza blocking truce deal
Navatu thankful for support
More psychologists needed: Tabuya
Collective action needed for maritime security: Jones
TRC aims to heal wounds of the past: Tubuna
Training targets violence against women and girls
Israel and USAID launch partnership with Fiji
Prefabricated housing a cost-effective solution: Naleba
Over 2000 students to attend scouts jamboree
Recent fire incidents pose new challenges
Thailand confirms first Asian case of new Mpox strain
Nalatu disappointed with performance
Rabuka urges students in China to remain focused
Real Madrid seek first LaLiga win in Mbappe's home debut
Chand acknowledges Chinese government
Davule, Karan among top bets for award
Lami High grateful for community support
Water crisis strikes North farming communities
HRADC opposes death penalty
Huge economic boost anticipated from Fiji Pro
New projects to boost economy
Ministry promotes women's participation in agriculture
Pacific leaders gather in Tonga for crucial forum
Aussie trio surf up
Gutsy Aussie tennis star gives his rival no quarter
Trump earns big from Florida golf resorts as his other businesses flag
Ministry and supermarkets tackle food safety issues
Debut for Karawalevu and Momo
Saukuru emphasizes on youth empowerment
Pine Group celebrates women’s achievement
Stino and Masi for Samoa clash
Tabuya reveals HIV risks among children
FSSRU preps for Deans finals
McCartney Kessler secures top-50 win in Cleveland
Kamikamica applauds court decision
Duplantis soars to another Diamond League win
Helicopter of Iran's late President Raisi crashed due to weather
Politics costs money: Apted
At least 24 killed as Congolese boat overturns
Mindset change needed for waste management
Planetshakers intervene to empower youth
Water problem extends to Ovalau
Step up or resign, officers told
70 registered teams for schools basketball
New electronics store opens in Lami Town
Five Kenyan policemen arraigned over jail break of suspected serial killer
Make good use of holidays: Kuruleca