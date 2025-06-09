Farmers eye profits from lucrative crops

source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji / Facebook

Rakiraki’s agriculture sector is targeted for growth as Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Inosi Kuridrani introduces strategies to boost productivity and farmer incomes.

He visited the Rakiraki Agriculture Office and its satellite stations to engage staff directly on improving output and market access.

Kuridrani outlined key crops and livestock with strong local and export potential.

He states that farming is a pathway to economic empowerment and promised support through tools, training and market connections suited to Rakiraki’s climate and soil.

He urged greater youth participation, emphasizing that technology, sustainability, and entrepreneurship are vital for the future of farming.

Young people should view agriculture as a business capable of driving economic growth in the province.

Kuridrani acknowdged staff dedication and noted that improving their welfare strengthens service delivery, especially in remote areas where officers face challenging conditions.

The Ministry of Agriculture continues rolling out national initiatives, with Rakiraki now positioned as a hub for agricultural transformation and innovation.

