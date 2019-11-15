Home

News

Farmer to re-appear for drug related charges

Kathrin Krishna Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KathrinFBCNews
January 12, 2020 9:15 am

A 30-year-old farmer of Mokani in Tailevu will re-appear in the Nausori Magistrates Court tomorrow.

He is currently in remand and faces one count each of resisting arrest, unlawful possession of illicit drugs and serious assault.

He appeared in court on Friday and pleaded guilty to all charges.

Police say the accused was found in possession of illicit drugs this week following beat patrol by officers in Nausori Town.

He was found in possession with four sachets of dried leaves wrapped in aluminum foil.

The accused remains in police custody.

 

