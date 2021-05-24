Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Complacency will put health systems under pressure|596 COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Negative results compulsory for Eastern travel|Crew test positive, shipping schedule changes|Safety of tourists remain priority: Minister|More booster doses to arrive soon|Ministry will continue to advance COVID measures|Omicron confirmed in the country|Ministry revises protocols|580 new COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Ministry calls for cooperation|Ministry continues to monitor the outbreak|Booster shot effective against Omicron|RFMF commit to assisting MOH response efforts|MOH confident in its mitigation plans|Ministry to avoid population blanket measures|Vaccination is critical in protecting Fijians from this third wave|High level of vaccination means our freedom remains: PM|MOH monitoring unvaccinated red zones|COVID-19 is our common enemy says PM|Several people on Lakeba Island told to isolate|Maritime shipping measures to be strengthened|Leave for medical staff in the North deferred|Third wave of COVID-19 in Fiji as cases increase|309 new cases and one death recorded|
Full Coverage

News

Family in shock over alleged homicide

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 6, 2022 4:38 pm
A family is still coming to terms with the loss of four of their members in Labau, Volivoli, Rakiraki today.

A family is still coming to terms with the loss of four of their members in Labau, Volivoli, Rakiraki today.

The four are victims of an alleged case of homicide.

Their bodies were discovered this morning.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged the suspect attacked the four people after midnight yesterday.

One of the victims is admitted at the Rakiraki Hospital in critical condition.

It is also alleged that the suspect took his own life.

The suspect is alleged to have attacked four people including his wife Ragni Narayan, his sister Mohini Lata, his wheelchair-bound brother-in-law Rajiv Kumar and his nephew Ravinesh Deo.

Family member, Sanjeev Kumar says his wheel-chair bound brother who was staying in Suva moved to Rakiraki after suffering from a stroke.

“He was supposed to move to Nadi but in the morning I got the message from the daughter that he was allegedly murdered.”

Kumar says they rushed to Rakiraki from Suva this morning after they learned about the incident.

Kumar’s eldest cousin, Raman Prasad says they are in shock.

The Director CID and his team are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.