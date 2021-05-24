Family in shock over alleged homicide

A family is still coming to terms with the loss of four of their members in Labau, Volivoli, Rakiraki today.

The four are victims of an alleged case of homicide.

Their bodies were discovered this morning.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged the suspect attacked the four people after midnight yesterday.

One of the victims is admitted at the Rakiraki Hospital in critical condition.

It is also alleged that the suspect took his own life.

The suspect is alleged to have attacked four people including his wife Ragni Narayan, his sister Mohini Lata, his wheelchair-bound brother-in-law Rajiv Kumar and his nephew Ravinesh Deo.

Family member, Sanjeev Kumar says his wheel-chair bound brother who was staying in Suva moved to Rakiraki after suffering from a stroke.

“He was supposed to move to Nadi but in the morning I got the message from the daughter that he was allegedly murdered.”

Kumar says they rushed to Rakiraki from Suva this morning after they learned about the incident.

Kumar’s eldest cousin, Raman Prasad says they are in shock.

The Director CID and his team are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.