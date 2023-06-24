Family escapes death in early morning blaze

[ Source : Supplied ]

Three residents of Buiduna Hill in Nausori escaped death after their four-bedroom house was destroyed by a fire this morning.

One of the occupants, a stroke victim, sustained injuries from the incident.

The National Fire Authority says it believes the fire was caused by a child who was playing with matches.

The NFA says firefighters arrived at the scene at around 8.28 am.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says investigators have started work at the scene.

Sowane is calling on members of the public to be vigilant and teach children the dangers of playing with matches.

He adds that last month the NFA attended 12 residential fires: six in the Central Division, four in the Western Division, and two in the Northern Division.

The estimated cost of damage from structural fires last month alone stood at $999,000.

For the year 2023 up to last month, there were 34 structural fires.