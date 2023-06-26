Family bakery revitalized with government support

[Source: Ministry of Rural Development/ Facebook]

The Dravikula family from Tavua Village in the district of Cawa, Koro, has revived their bakery business.

This has been made possible through the assistance provided by the Ministry of Rural Development.

Through the Ministry’s Self-Help Programme, the family received essential materials and equipment that have allowed them to expand their operations and achieve newfound success.

Only two months ago, the bakery struggled with a meagre inventory of two bags of flour and a humble wooden stove.



However, with the support received, the Dravikula family now boasts a fully-fledged oven, capable of producing a minimum of 70 loaves of bread each day. Operating six days a week, the bakery’s weekly earnings have soared to approximately $800.00.

Inoke Vaimayaki, a member of the Dravikula family, expressed their initial challenge of not having access to a proper oven.

They resorted to using a drum for baking, which eventually became damaged.

Subsequently, they purchased a small oven, only for it to meet the same fate. However, with assistance from the government, their business operations have smoothly flourished, resulting in an impressive increase in flour consumption from two bags per week to a staggering eight bags.

The Dravikula Family Bakery predominantly serves the villages of Tavua and Nabasovi.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka, inaugurated the project on Thursday, expressing his admiration for the family’s progress and future plans.

Encouraged by their success, the Dravikula family bakery has begun diversifying into additional income-generating ventures utilizing the funds earned through their bakery.