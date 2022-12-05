False claim by landowner: TLTB

[File Photo]

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has raised concerns regarding claims by a Talica Meli of Saunaka in Nadi.

Meli was speaking on “Tagi ni Vanua”, a video programme operated by the People’s Alliance Party, where she made allegations about not receiving payment for the sale of land she claimed belonged to her.

The TLTB says it has investigated the matter and concluded that the claims made by Meli are false and totally incorrect.

It says the two leases she referred to do not have special conditions for the payment of any amount whenever there is a sale of the leased land.

TLTB is encouraging members of the public to raise concerns relating to their leases and iTaukei land with TLTB and to contact them at any of its offices.