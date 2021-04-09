Facebook addresses COVID-19 misinformation in Fiji

Facebook has today launched a campaign to help Fijians identify and combat misinformation regarding COVID-19.

The campaign will run for five weeks.

Director of Public Policy for Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands, Mia Garlick says they are committed to giving people the tools to make informed decisions about the information they see on Facebook.

The campaign focuses on COVID-19 and vaccine related misinformation ensuring that Fijians are able to scrutinize what they are seeing against official public health resources.

Garlick adds they will continue to work with the World Health Organization, and local partners, to ensure that policies are in place to reduce the spread of harmful COVID-19 misinformation on their platform.