Extension granted for review of controversial Employment Bill

[file photo]

Parliament has granted more time for scrutinising the controversial Employment Relations Amendment Bill 2025, after the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs requested an extension to complete wider public consultations.

Speaker of Parliament Filimoni Jitoko informed Members that the Committee was originally expected to report back during the November–December sitting.

However, the Chairperson advised that further submissions were still needed before a final report could be prepared.

Article continues after advertisement

The Employment Relations Amendment Bill—Bill No. 27—has drawn significant public interest due to its proposed changes affecting workers’ rights and employer obligations.

The delay means stakeholders will have additional time to raise concerns and provide input.

Alongside this bill, the Committee also sought extensions for two other pieces of legislation: the Work Care Bill 2025 (Bill No. 7) and the Accident Compensation Amendment Bill 2025 (Bill No. 8). Both were also scheduled for reporting this sitting, but consultations remain incomplete.

Speaker Jitoko confirmed there were no objections from Members, and the extensions were formally approved. The Committee is now expected to report back on all three bills at a later parliamentary sitting.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.