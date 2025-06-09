Expatriate robbed in broad daylight in Suva

Supplied

A newly arrived expatriate has shared his experience after being robbed in broad daylight in Suva yesterday.

Around 12.30pm, the man was waiting for a taxi on Rukua Road near a T-junction close to a Korean-run church when three local men approached and snatched his cross body bag containing over $2,000 in cash.

During the struggle, he fell to the ground, scraping his right knee and injuring his right ring finger. The suspects ran toward an empty lot nearby. When he attempted to pursue them, one of the men threw stones at him, forcing him to stop.

He stated that a passerby helped by retrieving his hat and sunglasses, while a woman who heard his shouts for help called a taxi and accompanied him to the police station. She also gave a statement describing what she saw.

At the station, police took a formal report, escorted him back to the scene to speak with nearby residents, and collected statements from two witnesses who saw the suspects fleeing. He was later taken to the government hospital for treatment of his wounds.

The police have officially classified the incident as robbery and issued a case receipt, informing him he would be contacted about any developments.

The expatriate expressed gratitude for the police’s professionalism, the assistance of the kind woman and man, and urged others in Fiji to stay alert and prioritize personal safety.

