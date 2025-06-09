Ex-cop denied bail after failing to prove HIV risk claims

A former police officer accused in a major drug case has been denied bail after failing to provide evidence to support his claims of rising HIV cases inside the Suva Remand Center.

Forty-three-year-old Sevuloni Lubi, his former colleague Ratu Lote Lewaivanua, and civilian Alipate Matadigo appeared in court today over the alleged possession of 4.7 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine.

Lubi sought a review of his bail application, arguing that he feared for his health due to what he described as increasing HIV cases within the remand facility.

However, the Magistrate ruled that no evidence had been presented to substantiate the claim, and bail was refused.

Lewaivanua, whose bail was rejected in an earlier hearing is applying to have the matter transferred to another court and is challenging the decision in the High Court.

Matadigo also applied for bail, citing health concerns and the need to support his family.

The court informed him that the remand facility is capable of providing the necessary medical support.

His application was also denied.

Lubi and Matadigo were told they may appeal the ruling if they choose.

The case has been adjourned to Friday to review the applications filed in the High Court and determine whether the two accused will challenge today’s decision.

