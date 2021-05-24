Shah Rukh Khan visits Aryan Khan at Arthur Road jail

Shah Rukh Khan visited son Aryan Khan at Arthur Road jail on Thursday. Aryan’s bail plea was rejected by a special NDPS court and he will move Bombay HC on Tuesday.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday morning visited Arthur Road jail to visit son Aryan Khan. Aryan’s bail plea was rejected Wednesday by a special NDPS court in connection with the cruise ship drug case. The Bombay High Court Thursday said the bail plea of Aryan Khan will be heard next Tuesday. Co-accused Munmun Dhamecha’s bail plea will also be heard on October 26.

This is the first time Shah Rukh has been seen in public ever since his son was arrested earlier this month. He is said to have cancelled all his shoots and professional commitments since that time.

Aryan was arrested earlier this month after NCB raided a cruise party taking place on a Goa-bound cruise. He was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Shortly after Aryan Khan’s arrest, many Bollywood personalities started visiting his father’s residence Mannat in Bandra. Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Agnihotri and Priety Zinta are among those who visited SRK’s home. Shah Rukh Khan, however, has not made any public appearance and has nFilm celebrities like Hansal Mehta, Twinkle Khanna, Swara Bhasker, Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti have expressed their support for Shah Rukh Khan.ot posted anything on his social media handles.