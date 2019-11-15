New Pacific Island Food Revolution season to air tonight

A new season of Pacific Island Food Revolution is set to air tonight on FBCTV.

The show aims to catalyze the role of local food is not only improving health and wellbeing but also contributing to economic development, tourism, gender, agribusiness and climate change through good food choices.

Show co-host and Vanuatu nutritionist Votausi MacKenzie-Reur says this can help address issues of diabetes, obesity and malnutrition that is currently on the rise in the Pacific.

He adds Pacific Islanders are consuming a lot of processed foods.

The show is produced by international chef Robert Oliver and features teams from Fiji, Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu who compete to prepare local recipes.

Guests include Tonga’s Princess Royal Salote Pilolevu Tuita, Samoan chef Dora Rossi, nutritionist Votausi Reur-McKenzie from Vanuatu, Tonga’s Fololeni Curr, Dr Jone Hawea of Fiji, and Tongan Olympian and UNICEF Ambassador Pita Taufatofua.

The show will air at 8pm on FBCTV.