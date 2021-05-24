I would wait outside newspaper office to read reviews of my plays: Bachchan

In the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, host Amitabh Bachchan shared an incident from his early acting days as a struggler.

The conversation started when contestant Chirag Mandot told Big B that he likes the way the actor takes his name.

While Chirag was talking about fame and what it means to him, it reminded Big B of an incident from his early theatre days in Kolkata.

Article continues after advertisement

Big B told Chirag and the audience that when he was in Kolkata during his early stage as a theatre artist, he would be very excited to read his play’s review in a renowned newspaper.

He further said that he and his fellow theatre artists would anticipate the whole night about the review in the paper next week.

The 78-year-old actor said that the theatre artists, including him, would wait outside the publishing office of the newspaper.

As soon as the papers came out of the printing press and were all set to be distributed, the group of artists took a few copies.

Then the theatre artists would look for their names and when it had their names mentioned, they used to get happy.

As he shared the incident, Big B told Chirag that he could relate with him talking about fame and all.

After working in Kolkata, Big B moved to Mumbai where Khwaja Ahmed Abbas gave the actor his first break in Saat Hindustani in 1969.

He played one of the seven lead characters in the movie.

Although the movie was not a financial success, Bachchan won his first National Award as the best newcomer and went on to become one of the iconic actors of Hindi cinema.