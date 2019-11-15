Fijians urged to participate in FTCShort Challenge

The six radio stations of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation are giving its listeners a chance to showcase their talents and win huge prizes.

FBC has partnered with FTC Talent Media & Entertainment Ltd a company owned by Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty who has embarked on a global talent search.

To participate in the FTCShorts Challenge Fijians will need to shoot a less than three-minute video using their mobile phone.

The movie must be shot within your home and you can act in it as well.

FBC Manager Radio Program Shammi Lochan Lal is urging Fijians to make use of this opportunity.

“You may think India is so far away. What if we win? Your prices will be shipped to you or if it is a huge cash amount they will transfer it in your account and who knows this could be an ideal opportunity for Fijians to showcase their talents and get a role in Bollywood Industry maybe to direct a film or to be an actor etc.”

The aim of the FTCShort challenge is to engage the youth and help them showcase their talent as they are mostly staying at home due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place.