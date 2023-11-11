Enhanced road safety measures for Diwali weekend

The Land Transport Authority and Fiji Police Force are intensifying joint efforts to ensure road safety during the Diwali weekend, aiming for an accident-free celebration.

Joint operations are underway in the Central-Eastern, Western, and Northern divisions, where enforcement teams are working round-the-clock to monitor and identify high-risk drivers and irresponsible road users.

LTA Acting Chief Executive, Irimaia Rokosawa highlighted the increased movement on roads during the Diwali festivities as families and friends come together to celebrate and share the spirit of hope and love.

Despite advisories and warnings on road safety, Rokosawa expressed concern about drivers who continue to ignore regulations.

He says the joint enforcement teams across the country are actively issuing Traffic Infringement Notices and warning letters to drivers failing to comply with road safety regulations.

Rokosawa urged road users to exercise caution, particularly in unfavourable road conditions during bad weather.