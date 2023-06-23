End of a distinguish leadership

The vanua o Vunivivi is mourning the loss of its paramount chief, the late Komai Nausori, na Turaga na Ratu, Ratu Lepani Tagicakibau

The late Ratu Lepani is remembered as a man who knows his traditional ties, a great sportsman and a leader who never let his people down.

Relatives and friends remembered the late Komai Nausori with his leadership skills that stood out like a beacon to the people of different races who call Nausori their home.

Speaking at the funeral, Ratu Lepani’s daughter Ro Salaseini Moliluca says that the late Komai Nausori lived a distinguished life.

Ro Salaseini adds relatives and friends will remember her dad for his leadership skills that brought hope to the people of different races who call Nausori their home.

“Ratu lived his life to the fullest and there are many wonderful experiences that he had. Too many to speak about.”

A memorial service was held today at the Nausori Methodist Church before he was laid to rest at the Chiefly Burial Ground.

Ratu Lepani passed away at his home in Nausori after a short illness.

He is survived by his three children, nine grandchildren and his wife.