Empowering Women

We all hold lots of responsibility. We need everyone to have high integrity. Use your initiative. Be strong characters. Don’t let anyone overmanning your decision-making processes.

These are the sentiments of Terence Erasito, the Vice President of Engineers Fiji while addressing women during International Women in Engineering Day.

Niranjwan Chettiar Director of Capital Projects & Infrastructure-FNU says that contributions made by women recognize the diversity and inclusion in engineering by fostering an inclusive environment that embraces diversity and urges women to dream big, be audacious with their ambitions and believe in their abilities.

“We unlock the wealth of creativity, perspectives and solutions that alleviate the heights of our industry. Choose your careers based on your strength, not on stereotypes, the decision of your peers, pressures from family or gender biases.” Terence Erasito says that women have always been instrumental in the development of society from time and time again.”In engineering schools today, females’ participation is up and around 20% and that’s a huge difference. It’s significant”

Erasito reminded women of ensuring that they hold their profession in high regard by making the right choices and doing the right thing.