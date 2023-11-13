Employment Minister emphasizes unity and prosperity

As Fijians celebrate the festival of lights today, the Employment Minister has encouraged everyone to reflect on the values of unity, compassion and inclusivity that define the vibrant nation of Fiji.

Minister Agni Deo Singh emphasizes the festival’s role in bringing people from diverse walks of life closer, promoting harmony, and strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood.

Acknowledging the multicultural fabric of Fiji, the Minister underscores Diwali as a testimony to the nation’s commitment to cultural diversity and religious freedom.

Article continues after advertisement

Deo also expressed gratitude to the hardworking men and women who form the backbone of industries and businesses, driving the nation’s growth, productivity and prosperity through their unwavering dedication.

He says it is vital to recognize the contributions of various industries in generating employment opportunities and bolstering economic progress.

The Minister also urged people to remember those in need and calls for support for the less fortunate, encouraging citizens to extend a helping hand to fellow citizens facing challenges.

The Ministry calls upon individuals, civil society organizations and businesses to embrace the spirit of Diwali by actively participating in acts of charity and kindness.

Diwali is also an auspicious time for Hindus, bringing them luck and prosperity.

It marks new beginnings for them as they start new ventures, businesses and their financial year.

It also boosts a sense of community as people decorate their homes with diyas, candles and colourful lights, eat delicious sweets, exchange gifts, follow rituals passed down by generations, perform Lakshmi Puja and perform charity.