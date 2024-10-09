Employers to prioritize mental of workers

Empower Pacific has called on the need to prioritize the mental health and well-being of Fijians in the workforce.

Chief Executive Patrick Morgam says with World Mental Health Day to be marked tomorrow, Empower Pacific believes that mental health is a basic human right that employers should emphasize.

The theme for this year’s World Mental Health Day is “It is time to prioritize mental health in the workplace.”

Morgam says if a person is in a good state of mind, then he/she would no doubt give his/her best at work.

The CEO adds that while the Ministry of Employment is not fully resourced to cover areas of mental health in the workplace, Empower Pacific is a doorstep away as their focus is to provide therapeutic counseling to people facing mental health issues.

Morgam says people who are facing mental health issues and need counseling assistance should not hesitate to call our 24/7 Toll-Free Counseling Helpline (5626).

The helpline is supported by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Trade, with radio advertisements sponsored by the Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset and Fijian Broadcasting Corporation.