Electoral system to reflect town boundaries

Suva Lawyer Jon Apted

Former Supervisor of Elections Jon Apted emphasizes aligning voting rights with town boundaries in local government electoral system design.

Speaking during a recent panel discussion, Apted highlighted the correlation between civic responsibilities, such as tax contributions and rate payments, and the fundamental right to vote in local elections.

Apted, known for his expertise in electoral matters, emphasized that allowing non-citizens residing outside town boundaries to vote is discriminatory as they are not contributing through rates and taxes.

“The people of Coloisuva are not within the town boundaries, so they are not citizens of the town. If they want to become citizens of the town, the boundaries will extend, but then you’ll become ratable.”

Apted’s insights are anticipated to spark meaningful conversations and provide guidance in the creation of a more representative and equitable local governance system as the review team deliberates on the future of the local electoral framework.