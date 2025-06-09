Elders take spotlight for International Day Celebration

National attention is being called for on the needs and challenges of older persons as the International Day of Older Persons is observed tomorrow.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran said the day, celebrated on October 1 each year outlines the contributions of senior citizens while addressing the issues they face.

“We are inviting older persons of all faiths and traditions to join us. It will be a day of celebration, networking, and service provision.”

The event also aims to keep older persons’ concerns at the center of national discussion.

“We hope through this awareness we can bring the issue of older persons to national attention and ensure they receive the services they deserve.”

Kiran emphasizes the commemoration as an opportunity to strengthen support for senior citizens and ensure they are treated with dignity and respect.

