Elders still at risk despite legal penalties for abuse

The hidden scars of elder abuse are leaving lasting damage across communities, and recovery isn’t always possible.

This, according to Assistant Health Minister Penioni Ravunawa.

He shares that it is not just a legal issue but a moral crisis that demands more than punishment; it needs a change in mindset.

Ravunawa says elder abuse doesn’t just bruise the body, it breaks the spirit.

“Depression, isolation, cognitive decline, or mental health issues, poverty, even premature death. And tragically, recovery, when it is possible, often takes longer for an elderly. And sometimes, they never fully recover.”

Ravunawa warns that for older people, the effects of abuse can last a lifetime or cut life short altogether.

“The penalties are serious. There are fines, there are imprisonments, or both. But the law alone is not enough. They must be accompanied by public awareness.”

Ravunawa adds that the law can punish, but if elders end up in the hospital or court, we’ve already failed them.

