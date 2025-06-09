Elderly man dies in road accident

A 77-year-old man died following an accident along Maqbool Road in Nadera last night.

Police say the accident occurred after 6pm.

It is alleged that he was crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 36-year-old man.

The victim sustained serious injuries, allegedly resulting in his death.

A post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

The national road death toll currently stands at 51 compared to 42 for the same period last year.

