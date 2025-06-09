EFL to install Lightning Surge Arrestors on Nadarivatu–Vuda Line

[File Photo]

Energy Fiji Limited will install lightning surge arrestors along the 132kV Nadarivatu–Vuda transmission line this Sunday, from 4 am to 6 pm, weather permitting.

This initiative aims to reduce unplanned outages caused by lightning strikes, particularly during the hot, humid months from November to April.

Lightning surge arrestors protect circuits from voltage spikes by safely diverting excess electricity to the ground. If the spike exceeds the device’s capacity, circuit breakers will trip to prevent damage to customer installations.

Article continues after advertisement

According to EFL, to safely complete the work, the 132kV line between the Nadarivatu Switching Station and the Vuda Zone Substation will be de-energized during the scheduled period.

They say electricity supply will continue through EFL’s thermal power stations at Vuda, Qeleloa, Nadi, Sigatoka, Pineapple Corner, Naikabula, Rarawai, and Rakiraki, ensuring a continuous supply across the Western Division from Matanipusi Hill to Navesau.

EFL notes that the power supply is not expected to be affected unless there is a thermal generation failure or an unrelated fault in the network.

The work is scheduled for a Sunday to minimize disruption, and major customers operating their own generators are appreciated for easing the load on the grid.

In the event of inclement weather, the installation will be postponed, and customers will be advised accordingly.

EFL is reminding the public to treat every power line as live and to maintain a safe distance at all times.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.