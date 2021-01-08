Home

EFL launches new mobile app

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
January 12, 2021 4:33 pm

Energy Fiji Limited has launched a mobile app in an effort to better its service delivery.

The Noqu EFL app allows postpay customers to view their account information, current balance, due dates, and history of their electricity consumption over the months.

Chief Executive, Hasmukh Patel, says Fijians will be able to view and download their current and previous monthly statements as well.

He adds the app will enable customers to raise queries and receive notifications of major power outages and other EFL news.

The app is now available on Google play store.

