USP Special Council meeting to proceed tomorrow despite leak of papers

The University of the South Pacific special Council meeting will proceed as scheduled tomorrow.

USP Pro-Chancellor, Winston Thompson has confirmed that the meeting will still go ahead on Friday adding that the meeting papers that were leaked will still be considered for the meeting agenda.

The confidential papers were circulated to members of the USP Council on Tuesday night and has been published by New Zealand Journalist Michael Field in a regional Facebook group – Pacific Newsroom.

Even though it may be difficult to establish who leaked the documents, Thompson says they have not ruled out further investigations into the matter.

“Obviously more than one has leaked the information to the public media and it has been published that is a serious breach of the person’s fiduciary responsibilities. As you know it is very difficult to establish that and quite often it doesn’t really lead anywhere. We depend on the good faith and the sense of responsibility of people who receive those papers that they treat that with an appropriate level of confidentiality.”

In a statement on the leaked meeting papers, the USP Council Secretariat says this was highly regrettable and can have only been done to further aggravate a sensitive situation.

The Special USP Council meeting will be held tomorrow at USP’s Laucala campus from 10am-4pm.