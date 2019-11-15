TSLB receives over 6,200 applications

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board has received over 6, 200 applications for the 2020 academic year.

Of these over 2, 400 are for the National Toppers Scheme while over 3, 800 are for the Tertiary Education Loan Scheme.

TSLB Manager Student Services Avinay Kumar says staff are now going through all the applications.

“We are currently processing those applications which are at the processing stage. We are assigning those applications to our officers and those applications which are being processed – we have started to give offer letters and bond forms to the students and once they receive those bond forms and offer letters – they must submit those documents back to us so that we can confirm those students.”

Kumar is urging students to update their offer letters with TSLB once they get it from the universities.