Teacher’s urged to submit their E-Contract

The Ministry of Education is urging all teachers who haven’t submitted their Electronic contract to do so immediately.

Education Permanent Secretary Alison Burchell says this is to avoid disruption to teacher’s pay at the start of this year.

Burchell says to date, over 2,500 contracts have been successfully submitted through the ministry’s new electronic system.

Article continues after advertisement

“Several hundred E-contracts remain to be uploaded. Those teachers who have not yet uploaded their contract, we appeal to you, please to so as soon as possible. Otherwise, we are fearing that there will be disruptions to teachers and this will result in the full pay cycle reimbursement under the new salary band being delayed.”

Meanwhile, the ministry of education has already processed 424 transfers so far.