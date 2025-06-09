FTRA calls for act review

The Fiji Teachers Registration Authority has confirmed that its governing legislation needs to be reviewed to align with today’s educational policies and regulatory frameworks.

This was emphasised during a Standing Committee on Social Affairs meeting while reviewing the FTRA’s annual reports.

FTRA Chief Executive Sangeeta Singh said the review of the Fiji Teachers Registration Act was initiated by the previous board and submitted through the Ministry of Education to the Office of the Solicitor-General for further action.

Singh added that the FTRA Act, originally established to guide the registration and professional standards of teachers, has only undergone one amendment since the authority’s divestment and that no comprehensive review has taken place since.

“That was the only change made, and now the review has been completed. Moving to the policy side, all the policies we have carry an expiry date, so they must be reviewed at regular intervals.”

According to Singh, several internal policies were already updated last year, while others, especially those implemented during 2020–2021, have also been revised and are currently in use. Remaining policies due for review will be evaluated by the newly appointed board.

The FTRA’s commitment to regular policy and legislative review reflects its broader goal of maintaining high professional standards for teachers and aligning its operations with current national education objectives.

