Suspended RKS students to resume school in Term 3

The Ministry of Education confirms the students who were suspended at Ratu Kadavulevu School on September 8th will resume classes in Term 3.

In a statement, the Education Ministry says while on suspension the students continued to receive academic and counseling support and all are ready to return to school.

It says the students have been reminded that they are bound by the Ministry’s Behavior Management Policy and any breaches will have consequences.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry stresses that students should follow the proper channel of communication and report any grievances to the Heads of School.

Meanwhile, Minister Rosy Akbar is urging parents to monitor their children while on school break and keep themselves well informed of their children’s whereabouts.

Akbar is also reminding students to refrain from activities that may hinder their progression.