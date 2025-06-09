Stop charging parents for signatures, warns Radrodro

[file photo]

The Education Minister, Aseri Radrodro, has confirmed that the ministry has received complaints about education officers and heads of schools charging fees for signatures needed for the Back-to-School assistance.

He made the comments to the media following an official event in the Western Division.

Radrodro says the ministry has been alerted that such practices have recently occurred.

He is urging all education officers and heads of schools to refrain from engaging in this behaviour.

“That is not right. I am urging everyone involved in processing the assistance to act with transparency,”

He is also calling on parents and guardians to contact their children’s schools and submit their applications with the required documents.

Radrodro adds that if a Justice of the Peace is not available, parents should seek assistance directly from the head of school for the signing and confirmation of documents.

