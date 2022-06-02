Primary school students caught with drugs

[Source: Facebook/ Fijian Government]

There are rising concerns about primary school students engaging in illegal activities.

Education Minister Premila Kumar has revealed that primary school students are now also caught with drugs.

She highlighted this during her visit to Nukuloa Primary School in Ba yesterday.

Kumar says apart from this, primary school students are also getting involved in brawls or are found to be loitering and adds this shows a breakdown in the system.

“While the Ministry is doing all it can but there is an obligation on the part of the parents as well as the faith-based organizations that we are associated with. Everyone has to play their part. It cannot be just one way and that is all eyes should be on the Education system or to Ministry of Education.”

Kumar says there is a need for collective action in molding students to become better citizens.