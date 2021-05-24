Prefects encouraged to be truthful

Schools in rural areas play a critical role in terms of community bonding and building.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says schools are not just for educational purposes but the wider community usage as well.

Speaking to students at the Toko Sanatan Primary School prefect induction in Tavua, Sayed-Khaiyum encouraged the newly appointed leaders to be a good role model for fellow students.

“I like to say to all the students that are becoming prefects that the most important thing that you can do as prefects is to always speak the truth. You’ve been given a particular level of responsibility and you have also been asked to look after the students in your class and also in the school overall. It’s very important that you always speak the truth.”

The Attorney-General says while the government continues to support all schools around the country, parents must also show their support for their children’s academic journey.