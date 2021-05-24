Home

Education

Prefects encouraged to be truthful

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 5, 2022 12:57 pm
Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum Speaking to students at the Toko Sanatan Primary School prefect induction in Tavua [Source: Fijian Government]

Schools in rural areas play a critical role in terms of community bonding and building.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says schools are not just for educational purposes but the wider community usage as well.

Speaking to students at the Toko Sanatan Primary School prefect induction in Tavua, Sayed-Khaiyum encouraged the newly appointed leaders to be a good role model for fellow students.

Article continues after advertisement

“I like to say to all the students that are becoming prefects that the most important thing that you can do as prefects is to always speak the truth. You’ve been given a particular level of responsibility and you have also been asked to look after the students in your class and also in the school overall. It’s very important that you always speak the truth.”

The Attorney-General says while the government continues to support all schools around the country, parents must also show their support for their children’s academic journey.

